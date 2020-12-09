Calix (CALX) Partners With Arlo to Boost Revenue EDGE Solution

Calix, Inc. CALX has teamed up with Arlo Technologies, Inc. ARLO, a prominent Internet-connected camera brand, to augment its suite of Revenue EDGE solutions. Calix offers a range of systems that are designed to help communications service providers (CSPs) bring new services to market, drive revenue opportunities and leverage an ecosystem of partners.



Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Arlo is a home automation company that makes wireless security cameras. Calix has equipped its products with a comprehensive set of security features that ensure the highest levels of protection for subscribers. Calix will now offer the Arlo connected camera solution as part of EDGE Suites so that CSPs can deliver video monitoring and do-it-yourself security to their customers.



The latest offering will be integrated into the Calix Cloud platform. Meaning, CSPs can quickly go to market and maximize their sales through real-time behavioral data with Calix Marketing Cloud. By leveraging connected camera capabilities from Arlo through the EDGE Suites, CSPs will be able to expand their services with a fully managed experience that leverages the EDGE Suite offerings for device security.



Calix’s near-term focus is on catering to the needs of its service provider customers. In the long term, it is focused on finding like-minded customers regardless of their type, size or location. The company is committed to aligning investments to its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses along with a favorable product and customer mix.



Increasing cloud revenues with the rapid commercialization of innovative technology solutions such as the Revenue EDGE are likely to lead to accelerated network deployments, supported by accretive partnerships with multiple service providers. Calix is providing its customers with the tools they need to respond to the unprecedented expansion of bandwidth demands.



The addition of Arlo allows service providers to capitalize on the demand for smart home connected camera solutions while monetizing their investment in fiber networks. Arlo’s products offer best-in-class smart security solutions to customers who rely on service providers to deliver secure Wi-Fi. Calix continues to align its services business with its All-Platform model through the introduction of differentiated-value services.



Calix’s shares have gained 76.6% in the past six months compared with 30.7% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 72.2%, on average.









The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B.



