Calix (CALX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Calix (CALX) closed the most recent trading day at $43.92, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers had lost 3.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CALX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $160 million, up 34.43% from the prior-year quarter.

CALX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $629.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.29% and +16.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CALX should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.9% higher within the past month. CALX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CALX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 70.07.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.