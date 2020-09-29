Calix (CALX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Calix (CALX) closed the most recent trading day at $18.27, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of telecommunications equipment had lost 7.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.3% in that time.

CALX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2020. In that report, analysts expect CALX to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 233.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $129.15 million, up 12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $483.95 million, which would represent changes of +766.67% and +14.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CALX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CALX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CALX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 76.36.

The Communication - Infrastructure industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CALX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

