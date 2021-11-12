Calix (CALX) Experience Score Helps Broadband Service Providers

Calix, Inc. CALX has launched the subscriber quality of experience score in its Support Cloud.



The new capability will enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to understand the complete subscriber experience — from the subscriber premises to the access edge. It ensures that marketing, customer support, and network operations teams have a holistic view.



With these insights, customer support representatives (CSRs) can increase first call resolution rates and reduce field technician deployments. They can also identify new cross-sell opportunities like adding an outdoor-hardened Wi-Fi 6 satellite to improve outdoor coverage.



Last month, Calix announced an end-to-end solution strategy that integrates the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE solutions to provide new offerings. It enables use cases that leverage the automation and predictive intelligence of the Calix Cloud to help BSPs simplify operations and drive growth.



Calix’s shares have soared 197.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 33.2%.

Calix Support Cloud provides CSRs with actionable insights to solve subscriber issues without involving technical or field staff by tapping into aggregated data analytics. Calix is helping BSPs win against direct-to-consumer competitors by going beyond Wi-Fi.



With the experience score, together with enhanced functionality in CommandIQ, BSPs should benefit from the tools required for proactive support. They will be able to evaluate the authentic experience of subscribers based on end-to-end data that measures the subscriber quality of experience.



Calix continues to innovate to help communications service providers meet the growing subscriber requirements with agility. The San Jose, CA-based company is focused on providing platforms that enable service providers to create services at a DevOps pace.



Calix’s near-term focus is on catering to the needs of its service provider customers. In the long term, it is focused on finding like-minded customers regardless of their type, size or location. The company is also maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses along with a favorable product and customer mix.



Calix is providing its customers with the tools they need to respond to the unprecedented expansion of bandwidth demands. Service providers are leveraging Calix’s solutions to market differentiated services.



The company continues to align its services business with its All-Platform model through the introduction of higher differentiated-value services. Calix’s team is focused on operational excellence and customer satisfaction. The transition of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business is likely to manifest in improved financial performance over the long term.



CALX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past seven days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. It has rallied 190.3% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM is another solid pick for investors, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past seven days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has gained 13.9% in the past year.



Harmonic, Inc. HLIT also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 23.1% upward over the past 30 days.



Harmonic delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.1%, on average. The stock has appreciated 71.6% in the past year.

