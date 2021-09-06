Calix (CALX) Enhances CityWest's Omnichannel Marketing Campaigns

Calix, Inc. CALX recently collaborated with CityWest to revamp the latter’s omnichannel marketing campaign performance with the creation of highly targeted, relevant, and engaging email campaigns. The British Columbia-based broadband service provider (BSP) has leveraged Calix Marketing Cloud and email marketing platform — Mailchimp.



This combination not only enabled CityWest to streamline its campaign development but also boosted high-impact offers to maximize return on investment with actionable insights. Calix’s solutions have supported BSPs over the years with new services and models, thereby strengthening its business roadmap.



Calix Marketing Cloud integrated with the Mailchimp platform automates audience-based campaigns, thereby eliminating the need of maintaining manual spreadsheet exports. Driven by machine learning, this avant-garde offering capitalizes on behavioral data for targeted messaging to transform the overall subscriber experience.



It has been specifically designed to maximize the value of Marketing Cloud investments faster and monitors customer churn with utmost flexibility. Incremental revenues on the back of effective strategies and new subscriber wins enable the platform to enhance average revenue per user. It also optimizes time and resources to ensure best-in-class subscriber experience.



CityWest harnessed the benefits of Calix Premier Customer Success Services along with Calix Marketing Cloud and Mailchimp. The amalgamation helped the company to track the performance of its campaigns with an end-to-end approach. In fact, CityWest achieved 262% higher email engagement. Soaring above the industry benchmarks, the efficacy of this platform drives CityWest to deliver a competitive edge over its premier competitors, thereby propelling its long-term growth.



Apart from Calix Marketing Cloud, CityWest has utilized state-of-the-art solutions such as Revenue EDGE, GigaSpire BLAST systems, Calix Support Cloud, CommandIQ mobile app, and EDGE Suites applications — ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ. The recent move is likely to not only improve subscriber experience with simplified marketing tactics but also push Calix to tap lucrative partnerships in the future backed by its diverse portfolio of trailblazing network solutions.



Calix is well-positioned to benefit from customer base expansion amid the coronavirus-induced disruptions. The San Jose, CA-based company is committed to aligning investments to its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses along with a favorable product and customer mix. The transition of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business will manifest in improved financial performance over the long term.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 142.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 23% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Pinterest, Inc. PINS, Jiayin Group Inc. JFIN and Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Pinterest delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 346%, on average.



Jiayin Group delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 89%, on average.



Paycom Software delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average.

