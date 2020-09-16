Calix (CALX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Calix (CALX) closed at $18.89, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of telecommunications equipment had lost 10.17% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CALX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CALX to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 233.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $129.15 million, up 12.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $483.95 million. These totals would mark changes of +766.67% and +14.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CALX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CALX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, CALX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 79.25, so we one might conclude that CALX is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Communication - Infrastructure industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

