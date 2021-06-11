Calix (CALX), DE Lightspeed Boost Connectivity in Rural Mississippi

Leading cloud and software platform provider, Calix, Inc. CALX recently announced that its collaboration with DE Lightspeed has accelerated the deployment of superior broadband services across the underserved areas of Mississippi. The deployment was made possible with Calix’s state-of-the-art fiber Internet services and technologically advanced offerings like Intelligent Access EDGE, Revenue EDGE and Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST systems, to name a few.



Markedly, DE Lightspeed is the subsidiary of Delta Electric Power Association, a rural electric cooperative based in Mississippi. With an industry experience of more than eight decades, DE Lightspeed provides avant-garde fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network at lightning gigabit speeds. It also supplies reliable electric power to several households, industries and farms.



At a time when majority of the broadband service providers (BSPs) are sparing no efforts to establish a streamlined connectivity infrastructure, the alliance comes as a major move to augment the broadband coverage, especially across the economically challenged areas. This will facilitate the underprivileged communities with crucial and affordable Internet services, advanced healthcare services, employment, and work- and learn-from-home opportunities, thereby driving economic development.



Notably, Calix’s solutions have supported BSPs over the years with new services and models, thereby strengthening its business roadmap. It is worth mentioning that Calix’s Revenue EDGE and Intelligent Access EDGE solutions offer the rural electric cooperative a superior subscriber experience. The Revenue EDGE is a value-added, managed service that delivers advanced analytics and enables service providers to offer customized solutions. It is better known for opening up new avenues for revenue generation.



On the other hand, the Intelligent Access EDGE platform allows service providers to automate their network operations and minimize operational costs, while boosting time-to-revenue capabilities on the back of a simplified network architecture. Also, the GigaSpire BLAST systems are powered by an EDGE system that offers revolutionary applications for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience. In addition to these cutting-edge solutions, the San Jose, CA-based company provides its Network Innovation Platform with EDGE Suites applications ExperienceIQ and ProtectIQ.



Driven by DE Lightspeed’s dedicated efforts to expand broadband coverage across Mississippi, the electric cooperative received additional funding from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to boost its FTTH infrastructure while exceeding projected adoption rates by 20% in just eight months. In fact, its fully-managed Wi-Fi services are expected to reach 11,000 new locations over the next five years, thereby emerging as a powerful differentiator in the market. Supported by such distinct strategies, the deployment is likely to not only bolster digital transformation in rural Mississippi but also improve Calix’s leadership position in the broadband market on the virtue of its multiple partnerships.



The stock has surged 256.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 38.1% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Calix currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Thryv Holdings, Inc. THRY, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM and Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Thryv Holdings delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 595.3%, on average.



Zoom Video Communications delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 57.2%, on average.



Digital Turbine delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31.4%, on average.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.