Calix (CALX) Boosts Deployment Flexibility, Unveils Enhancement

Continuing in its quest to take the broadband delivery experience a notch higher, Calix, Inc. CALX recently made a significant enhancement to its AXOS E3-2 Intelligent PON Node system. Dubbed Intelligent System Monitoring, the latest development will not only simplify the overall system management but also minimize truck rolls for ensuring utmost operational resilience.



At a time when majority of the broadband service providers (BSPs) are striving to establish a streamlined connectivity infrastructure across rural and underserved areas, the enhanced capability will aid in bridging the digital disparity. Also, capital infusion and additional funding from Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auctions facilitate to capitalize on the benefits of the AXOS E3-2.



Markedly, Calix’s solutions have supported BSPs over the years with new services and models, thereby reinforcing its business roadmap. One such unique offering is the AXOS platform. The solution is widely known for bringing the best out of PON (passive optical network) technologies while simultaneously accelerating business transformation on the back of future-proof network services.



With the ever increasing surge of dynamic subscriber demands, steady network connectivity is crucial, and AXOS platform serves the purpose with greater efficacy. Moreover, its Always On capability ensures fixing of critical system defects or vulnerabilities without hampering subscriber connectivity, which makes it an ideal solution among communication service providers.



As an integral part of the AXOS system, the E3-2 Intelligent PON Node is based on “deploy anywhere” architecture, unlike traditional and expensive cabinet installations. This flexible deployment is really helpful, considering the dire necessity of higher bandwidth symmetric service offerings. Impressively, it can reduce deployment costs by up to 50%, with its ability to function under extreme environmental conditions.



When combined with Intelligent System Monitoring, the solution becomes smarter as it reduces network downtime and can sense critical internal temperature limits, when exceeded. Consequently, it automatically takes necessary corrective actions to mitigate any kind of network outage or hardware damage, minimizing operational overheads to a large extent. This flexibility also helps in driving service activation, thereby emerging as a powerful differentiator in the market.



Notably, Calix has been working proactively with various BSPs to promote new-age technologies. The inclusion of Intelligent System Monitoring capability in AXOS E3-2 Intelligent PON Node further highlights its commitment to meeting subscriber needs and tapping potential opportunities with utmost ease. Protecting and optimizing the network investments of service providers have been part of its main agendas for long-term growth. With that, the recent move is expected to address the evolving network requisites amid a challenging market scenario.



The stock has catapulted 228.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 31.9% in the past year.





Calix currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS, Arlo Technologies, Inc. ARLO and Atlassian Corporation Plc TEAM. While Digital Turbine sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Arlo Technologies and Atlassian Corporation carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Digital Turbine delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28%, on average.



Arlo Technologies delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 56.4%, on average.



Atlassian Corporation delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.3%, on average.

