Calix (CALX) Boosts Broadband Marketing With HubSpot Integration

Calix, Inc. CALX recently announced the integration of its Marketing Cloud platform with all-in-one customer relationship management and omnichannel marketing platform — HubSpot. HubSpot is a Cambridge, MA-based developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service.



The latest amalgamation will enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to categorize their subscriber base and create targeted messages to bolster engagement and maximize return on investment. Further, with high-impact omnichannel marketing campaigns, BSPs can attract new subscribers on the back of machine learning algorithms.



It is worth mentioning that the San Jose, CA-based company continues to innovate to help service providers meet the burgeoning subscriber requirements with agility. The Marketing Cloud platform has been specifically designed to simplify the overall marketing process and accelerate time-to-market.



It tracks customer retention, observes trends, and monitors churn, all from one dashboard. The solution enhances average revenue per user and taps new opportunities for revenue generation. Together with HubSpot, BSPs can expand their marketing investments and provide best-of-the-class tools and resources that reinforce their cost-effective content and messaging strategy.



The campaign performance dashboard in the Marketing Cloud solution provides visibility into key performance metrics from the HubSpot platform on a real-time basis. Driven by such robust characteristics, the integration will help BSPs to not only engage subscribers but also grow their business with targeted omnichannel campaigns.



Few months back, Calix had collaborated with CityWest to revamp the latter’s omnichannel marketing campaign performance with the creation of highly targeted, relevant, and engaging email campaigns. The British Columbia-based BSP had leveraged Calix Marketing Cloud and email marketing platform — Mailchimp. This combination enabled CityWest to streamline its campaign development and boost high-impact offers to maximize return on investment with actionable insights.



Calix is well-positioned to benefit from customer base expansion amid the coronavirus-induced disruptions. The company is committed to aligning investments with its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses, along with a favorable product and customer mix. Moreover, the transition of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business will manifest in improved financial performance over the long term.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Calix currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have catapulted 228.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 37% in the past year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Materialise NV MTLS, Asana, Inc. ASAN, and Box, Inc. BOX. While Materialise sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Asana and Box carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Materialise pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 141.3%, on average.



Asana delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.7%, on average.



Box delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.4%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.