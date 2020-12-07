Calix (CALX) Bolsters Rural Education With ETEX Collaboration

Calix, Inc. CALX recently announced that it has collaborated with a regional communications service provider — ETEX — to reinforce the new normal of education in rural areas with best-in-class connectivity infrastructure. This will be made possible with Calix’s state-of-the-art Intelligent Access EDGE solution, which is primarily known for its streamlined network architecture.



With a flexible AXOS 10G fiber network, the innovative solution will be available to an association of 16 school districts based in east Texas. Dubbed SUPERNet (Schools United to Provide Enhanced Resources Network), the consortium will be able to enjoy the benefits of high-speed broadband connectivity while facilitating both students and teachers with a future-proof network.



Established in the year 1989, ETEX is the subsidiary of a 743-member telephone cooperative which was created to fulfill the communication requirements of customers based in the rural areas of northeast Texas. The company is a long-time customer of Calix and caters to more than 12,600 customers and members with avant-garde communication services like digital TV, Internet and long-distance phone services.



Boasting a 712 square-mile footprint in rural east Texas, the company provides these services at affordable rates and aims to gain a competitive advantage with a plethora of enhanced network services. This makes ETEX all the more worthwhile among the underserved communities that are deprived of the basic requirement of a broadband connection, specially required to strengthen education in rural areas.



Calix’s Intelligent Access EDGE is an innovative solution that simplifies network architecture, enabling service providers to minimize operational costs, while boosting time-to-revenue capabilities. It is powered by the AXOS platform that delivers services from the data center to remote network locations, irrespective of the technology used.



With this solution, SUPERNet can not only ensure a stable gigabit connection but also bolster its deployments in school districts on the back of the E7-2 Intelligent Modular System, an integral component of the AXOS platform. It minimizes operational costs by 50% and can scale any SUPERNet school’s connections to 10Gbps with utmost ease. That said, the latest SUPERNet deployment is considered a strategic move by ETEX to address the demands of modern education with Calix’s next-gen network infrastructure.



The San Jose, CA-based company is well positioned to benefit from customer base expansion and diligent execution of plans amid coronavirus-induced disruptions. It is focused on providing platforms that enable service providers to create services at a DevOps pace and provide subscribers with an exceptional experience. In the third quarter of 2020, the company added 21 new service provider customers from all segments of the market. Calix is committed to aligning investments to its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses.



The stock has soared 216.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 67.7% in the past year.





Calix currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN. While Aviat Networks and Ubiquiti sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ADTRAN carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.



Ubiquiti pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.



ADTRAN delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 132.3%, on average.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.