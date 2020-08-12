Calix Augments Revenue EDGE Solution for CSP Marketing Teams

Calix, Inc. CALX announced enhancements to the Revenue EDGE solution, which enables communication service providers (CSPs) to deliver the finest experience to broadband subscribers. The improvements influence Calix Marketing Cloud, EDGE Enablement and the BLAST ultimate Wi-Fi experience. Calix has been building Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE solutions that enable customers to innovate at an unprecedented pace.



The solutions enable hundreds of service providers of all sizes and types to build an advanced and low-OPEX fiber network. The latest updates to Calix Marketing Cloud help marketers increase the adoption of ProtectIQ, which safeguards home networks from security threats. Also, Calix upgraded the reporting capabilities within Calix Marketing Cloud to integrate insights from ProtectIQ. The enhancements allow CSP marketing teams to scale targeted campaigns as well as drive revenues.



The updates to Calix EDGE Enablement introduce a new electronic content builder (ECB) that enables CSPs to customize marketing collateral online with a few simple clicks. The ECB gives CSPs of any size increased agility to respond to rapidly-evolving subscriber needs. Furthermore, CSPs of all sizes can leverage the BLAST Ultimate Wi-Fi Experience brand.



Despite coronavirus-induced challenges, Calix continues to benefit from customer base expansion alongside strong aligned execution. On Aug 5, Calix announced the promotion of Michael Weening to EVP and COO. Michael adds Revenue EDGE solutions to his existing responsibilities leading sales, marketing, services, customer success and product operations.



The San Jose, CA-based company is focused on providing the platforms that enable service providers to create services at a DevOps pace and provide subscribers with an exceptional experience. In the second quarter of 2020, the company added 18 new customers from all segments of the market.



The company’s near-term focus is on catering to the needs of its service provider customers. In the long term, it is focused on finding like-minded customers regardless of their type, size or location. Furthermore, Calix is committed to aligning investments to its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses.



The company continues to align its services business with its All-Platform model through the introduction of higher differentiated-value services. Calix’s team is focused on operational excellence and customer satisfaction. The transformation of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business will manifest in improved financial performance over the long term.



Shares of Calix have soared 249.9% in the past year compared with 41.7% growth of the industry.







Calix carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, Plantronics, Inc. PLT and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Turtle Beach has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41%, on average.



Plantronics has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 540%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



Clearfield has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.6%, on average. The company’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters.

