Calix (ASX:CXL) Price Target Decreased by 6.58% to 7.12

The average one-year price target for Calix (ASX:CXL) has been revised to 7.12 / share. This is an decrease of 6.58% from the prior estimate of 7.62 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 8.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 115.20% from the latest reported closing price of 3.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calix. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXL is 0.27%, a decrease of 9.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 66,656K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,370K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 20.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXL by 3.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,076K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXL by 11.82% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,845K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXL by 5.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,749K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXL by 13.76% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,736K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXL by 3.39% over the last quarter.

