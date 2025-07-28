BioTech

Caliway Biopharma: FDA Grants Clearance To Proceed With SUPREME-01 Phase 3 Study

July 28, 2025 — 06:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Caliway Biopharmaceuticals announced that the FDA has granted clearance to proceed with SUPREME-01 or CBL-0301, a global, multicenter, Phase 3 study of CBL-514, the first investigational drug for large-area localized fat reduction. Caliway also plans to submit a Phase 2 IND application to the FDA in fourth quarter of 2025 for the combination of CBL-514 with Tirzepatide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist used to treat obesity, for the maintenance of weight loss.

Caliway is currently investigating multiple indications for CBL-514, including non-surgical fat reduction, moderate-to-severe cellulite, and Weight management.

