Markets
CALA

Calithera Gets FDA Fast Track Designation For Sapanisertib For Squamous Lung Cancer Treatment

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation for Calithera Biosciences Inc.'s (CALA) investigational mTORC 1/2 inhibitor sapanisertib (CB-228) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer or sqNSCLC whose tumors have a mutation in nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor (NFE2L2, also called NRF2) and who have received prior platinum-based chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, the company said in a statement.

The FDA grants Fast Track designation to facilitate development and expedite the review of therapies with the potential to treat a serious condition where there is an unmet medical need.

A therapeutic that receives Fast Track designation can benefit from early and frequent communication with the agency, in addition to a rolling submission of the marketing application, with potential pathways for expedited approval that have the objective of getting important new therapies to patients more quickly.

Calithera's ongoing Phase 2 trial is a multi-center, open-label study of sapanisertib monotherapy in patients with NRF2-mutated sqNSCLC whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-doublet chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy (anti-PD/L1) with or without anti-CTLA-4.

The study is evaluating sapanisertib 2 mg twice a day or 3 mg once a day in patients with sqNSCLC harboring either wild-type (WT) or mutated NRF2, as detected by next-generation sequencing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CALA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular