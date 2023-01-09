Calithera Biosciences Board Of Directors Determine Dissolution Of Company

(RTTNews) - Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has determined, after extensive consideration of potential strategic alternatives, that it is in the best interests of its shareholders to dissolve the Company and liquidate its assets, following an orderly wind down of the company's operations.

In order to reduce costs and in connection with the planned dissolution, Calithera is discontinuing all clinical development programs and reducing its workforce, including the termination of most employees by the end of the first quarter.

The Board of Directors has unanimously approved the dissolution and liquidation of the Company, subject to shareholder approval, pursuant to a Plan of Complete Liquidation and Dissolution.

The Company intends to call a special meeting of its shareholders in the first calendar quarter of 2023 to seek approval of the Plan of Dissolution and will file proxy materials relating to the special meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as practical. The Plan of Dissolution contemplates an orderly wind down of the Company's business and operations.

