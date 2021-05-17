Calithera, Antengene Ink Exclusive Global License Deal For Development Of CB-708 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) and Hong Kong-based Antengene Corp. announced an exclusive, worldwide license agreement for the development and commercialization of CB-708, Calithera's small molecule inhibitor of CD73.

CB-708 is a highly potent, selective, orally-bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73. Preclinical data demonstrated that CB-708 has immune-mediated, single agent activity in syngeneic mouse tumor models.

CB-708 was well-tolerated and showed enhanced anti-tumor activity when combined with either an anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy or with chemotherapeutic agents, such as oxaliplatin or doxorubicin. CB-708 has completed GLP toxicology studies and is poised to advance into clinical development.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Calithera will receive an upfront payment and potential development, regulatory and sales milestones of up to $255.0 million.

Additionally, Calithera is eligible to receive tiered royalties on sales of the licensed product up to low double-digits. Antengene Investment Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Antengene Corp., will receive exclusive, worldwide rights to develop and commercialize CB-708.

This licensing agreement enables the continued advancement of this promising program, while allowing Calithera to focus its resources on its more advanced clinical programs evaluating telaglenastat in non-small cell lung cancer and CB-280 in cystic fibrosis.

