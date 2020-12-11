Calisen to go private in $1.9 bln deal less than a year after IPO

Adds detail on consortium, background, details

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Calisen Plc CLSN.L said on Friday it has agreed to be bought out by a consortium of investors in a deal that values the smart meter company at about 1.43 billion pounds ($1.90 billion).

The offer values Calisen at 261 pence per share, representing a premium of 26% to its stock's last closing price of 206.6 pence. It is also higher than the 240 pence per share price at which Calisen made its public debut in February 2020.

The consortium, which includes units of BlackRock Inc BLK.N Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co, said it believed there was a longer-term opportunity to expand Calisen's business internationally and that such a plan was better suited to private ownership.

Calisen said it would recommend that shareholders approve the offer.

The company sources smart meters that give consumers near real-time information on their energy use and is expected to bring an end to estimated billing, meaning consumers will only be billed for the energy they actually use.

($1 = 0.7508 pounds)

