Calisen aims for market cap of up to 1.4 bln stg in London IPO

Reuters
Calisen Group, which supplies smart meters to British households, is aiming to sell up to 408 million pounds ($536.28 million) of shares in its planned initial public offering, banks working on the deal said on Tuesday.

