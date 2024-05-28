News & Insights

Calima Energy Options Expire Unexercised

Calima Energy Ltd (AU:CE1) has released an update.

Calima Energy Limited has announced the cessation of 2.5 million options due to the expiry without exercise or conversion as of April 30, 2024. The details are part of a new regulatory filing with the ASX, intended strictly for personal use. This could potentially influence the company’s stock performance as options represent potential future capital adjustments.

