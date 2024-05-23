News & Insights

Calima Energy Ltd Reports Change in Major Shareholders

May 23, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

Calima Energy Ltd (AU:CE1) has released an update.

Calima Energy Ltd has announced a significant change in shareholdings, with Harvest Lane Asset Management and associated entities now holding a larger stake. The voting power for Harvest Lane has increased to 19.72%, marking a notable shift in the company’s substantial holder landscape. This development could signal changes in investor confidence and potential impacts on the company’s strategic direction.

