Calima Energy Gains Full Shareholder Support at AGM

May 24, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Calima Energy Ltd (AU:CE1) has released an update.

Calima Energy Ltd successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passing as per the shareholder proxies. This indicates a strong shareholder support, as detailed voting results demonstrate overwhelming approval percentages for each resolution. The AGM results, which reflect shareholders’ confidence in the company’s direction, are now publicly available.

