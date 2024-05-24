Calima Energy Gains Full Shareholder Support at AGM

Calima Energy Ltd (AU:CE1) has released an update.

Calima Energy Ltd successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passing as per the shareholder proxies. This indicates a strong shareholder support, as detailed voting results demonstrate overwhelming approval percentages for each resolution. The AGM results, which reflect shareholders’ confidence in the company’s direction, are now publicly available.

