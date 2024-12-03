Calima Energy Finalizes Strategic Share Buy-Back

Calima Energy Ltd (AU:CE1) has released an update.

Calima Energy Ltd has finalized a buy-back of over 117 million ordinary shares, valued at approximately AUD 976,098. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to optimize its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Investors might find this development significant as it could influence stock performance and market perception.

