Calima Energy Extends Buy-Back Offer to Boost Value

Calima Energy Limited has announced an extension to its buy-back offer for its ordinary fully paid shares, providing an opportunity for investors to benefit from potential value appreciation. The buy-back is part of an equal access scheme, indicating Calima’s confidence in its financial health and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

