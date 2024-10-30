News & Insights

Calima Energy Extends Buy-Back Offer to Boost Value

October 30, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Calima Energy Ltd (AU:CE1) has released an update.

Calima Energy Limited has announced an extension to its buy-back offer for its ordinary fully paid shares, providing an opportunity for investors to benefit from potential value appreciation. The buy-back is part of an equal access scheme, indicating Calima’s confidence in its financial health and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

