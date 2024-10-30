News & Insights

Calima Energy Extends Buy-Back Offer Amid ASX Delisting Plan

October 30, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Calima Energy Ltd (AU:CE1) has released an update.

Calima Energy Ltd has extended the deadline for its Second Buy-Back offer to December 2, 2024, allowing more time for foreign shareholders to return their forms. The company plans to delist from the ASX on December 18, 2024, following the completion of this buy-back process. Investors interested in participating should contact the company for further details.

