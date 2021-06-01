California's Coachella music festival to return in April 2022

US Markets

The Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert will return for the first time in two years in April 2022, the organizer announced on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old music festival, one of the largest in the world, was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers had previously worked to bring it back in October 2021, according to media reports, but that plan was scrapped.

The festival brings half a million fans to an open-air site in Indio, east of Los Angeles, over two weekends. The 2022 dates are the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, organizer Goldenvoice, a festival and concert company, said in a statement. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Performers for 2022 were not announced. The acts that were supposed to headline the 2020 lineup included Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott.

Stagecoach, a country music festival also held in Indio, will follow Coachella from April 29 to May 1.

Live performances were canceled around the world amid the spread of COVID-19. They are starting to return in the United States and other countries where vaccinations have increased and cases of the disease are on the decline.

