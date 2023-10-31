News & Insights

California wildfire, fueled by desert winds, forces evacuations

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

October 31, 2023

Mike Blake, Daniel Trotta

AGUANGA, California, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A Southern California wildfire fueled by desert winds burned 2,200 acres (890 hectares) and prompted evacuation orders for 4,000 people in Riverside County, officials said on Tuesday.

The Highland Fire nearly doubled in size overnight, pushed to the west by Santa Ana winds, a seasonal phenomenon when dry desert air blows toward the ocean, creating a fire hazard in Southern California.

The fire was 0% contained as of Tuesday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

Cal Fire crews attacked the blaze with teams on the ground and aircraft dropping fuchsia-colored retardant.

The Riverside County Fire Department ordered the evacuation of roughly 4,000 people, including the small town of Aguanga where the fire started on Monday.

The fire represented a continued threat to structures with several roads closed and evacuation orders in effect, Cal Fire said.

Southern California has so far experienced a mild fire year in 2023 after unusually heavy rainfall that included the first tropical storm to reach heavily populated areas of the state for the first time in 84 years.

(Reporting by Mike Blake in Aguanga and Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, California; Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis)

