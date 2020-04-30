California Water Service Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - California Water Service Group (CWT) reported that its first-quarter net loss widened to $20.3 million or $0.42 per share from $7.6 million or $0.16 per share last year. The $12.7 million increase in net loss was primarily due to the lack of resolution of the California General Rate Case.

Total revenue slightly decreased to $125.6 million from $126.1 million last year. The decrease in revenue was mostly due to a delay in the California GRC decision whereby $15.4 million of net rate increases was not recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

