California Water Service Partners with EDPR NA DG for 20-Year Solar Energy Agreement at Bakersfield Treatment Plant

California Water Service and EDPR NA DG partner for a 20-year solar array project to enhance sustainability and reduce costs.

California Water Service (Cal Water) has entered a 20-year power purchase agreement with EDPR NA Distributed Generation LLC for a solar photovoltaic array at its Northeast Bakersfield Treatment Plant, aimed at enhancing sustainable water utility services. The 2.35-MWdc solar system is expected to produce about 3,800 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually, potentially saving Cal Water approximately $1.7 million in grid energy costs over the agreement's duration. This initiative aligns with Cal Water's commitment to environmental stewardship and aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining affordable water service costs. Executives from both companies expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its significance in supporting California's clean energy leadership and infrastructure investment.

Potential Positives

Cal Water's 20-year power purchase agreement for a solar photovoltaic array demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

The partnership is expected to save approximately $1.7 million in grid energy costs over the term of the agreement, benefiting customers in the Bakersfield District.

The initiative aligns with Cal Water's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, enhancing their image as a responsible environmental steward.

Cal Water's recognition as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" and one of the "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" reinforces its commitment to high-quality and ethical utility services.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights a significant move towards renewable energy, it does not provide details on the initial investment cost or long-term financial implications, potentially raising questions about the project's sustainability and overall financial viability.

The emphasis on sustainability and renewable energy might be seen as a reaction to increasing scrutiny on environmental practices, indicating that the company may be under pressure to improve its environmental performance.

The lack of specifics regarding how the partnership will directly impact customers or further details on potential cost savings could lead to skepticism about the tangible benefits of the project for stakeholders.

FAQ

What is the new solar project by California Water Service?

California Water Service has signed a 20-year agreement for a 2.35 MW solar photovoltaic array at its Northeast Bakersfield Treatment Plant.

How much renewable energy will the solar array generate?

The solar array is expected to generate approximately 3,800 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually.

What financial benefits does the solar project provide?

The project is anticipated to reduce grid energy costs by about $1.7 million over the agreement's term.

Who is partnering with California Water Service on this project?

The partnership is with EDPR NA Distributed Generation LLC, a subsidiary of EDP Renewables North America LLC.

What is California Water Service's commitment to sustainability?

Cal Water aims to reduce its environmental footprint and reach greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets through sustainable practices.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: CWT)—As part of its mission to provide sustainable water utility services, California Water Service (Cal Water) has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with EDPR NA Distributed Generation LLC (EDPR NA DG) for a 2.35-megawatt direct current (MWdc) / 1.75-megawatt alternating current (MWac) solar photovoltaic array to be installed at Cal Water’s Northeast Bakersfield Treatment Plant. The partnership between Cal Water, the largest subsidiary of California Water Service Group (Group), and EDPR NA DG, a subsidiary of EDP Renewables North America LLC, is designed to reduce the water utility’s long-term environmental footprint while providing lower-cost energy and helping to keep water costs affordable.





Cal Water and EDPR NA DG expect the system to generate about 3,800 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually. The renewable energy generated by the solar array is anticipated to reduce grid energy costs by about $1.7 million over the term of the agreement, based on current electric rates for customers in the Bakersfield District, one of Cal Water’s largest service areas.





“At Cal Water, we are dedicated to being a responsible environmental steward, and partnering with EDPR NA DG will help us reduce traditional power costs, reach our science-aligned greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, and increase sustainability,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Group Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to bringing this new onsite solar array online, which is an important step for us to continue providing safe, reliable, and affordable water service to our customers for decades to come.”





“California is a national clean energy leader because of organizations like Cal Water, which prioritize supporting renewable energy investments,” said João Barreto, EDPR NA DG CEO. “This partnership demonstrates the ever-increasing convergence of the water-energy nexus, and the importance of investment in vital infrastructure throughout California.”







