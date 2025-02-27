California Water Service Group Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results with Record Revenue and Dividends

California Water Service Group reports significant revenue growth and capital investments, maintaining financial stability and infrastructure improvements.

California Water Service Group reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, with operating revenue reaching $1.037 billion, up from $794.6 million in 2023, and diluted earnings per share increasing to $3.25 from $0.91. The company achieved a record capital investment of $471 million in its water system infrastructure and received authorization from the California Public Utilities Commission to postpone its 2025 Cost of Capital Application to May 2026. Despite a decrease in net income for Q4 2024 to $19.7 million compared to $30.1 million in Q4 2023, driven by increased operating expenses and a lower income tax benefit, the overall performance reflected effective execution of its business strategy. The company also filed its 2024 General Rate Case to secure funding for future infrastructure improvements, totaling over $1.6 billion in proposed investments from 2025 to 2027, and maintained its dividend payout, further demonstrating financial health.

Potential Positives

2024 operating revenue reached $1.037 billion, a significant increase from $794.6 million in 2023.

Diluted earnings per share rose to $3.25 in 2024, up from $0.91 in 2023, indicating strong profitability growth.

Record capital investment of $471.0 million in water system infrastructure highlights the company's commitment to improving service and sustainability.

Authorization from the CPUC to postpone the 2025 Cost of Capital Application to May 1, 2026, provides financial stability by maintaining the current return on equity.

Potential Negatives

Net income in Q4 2024 decreased to $19.7 million, down from $30.1 million in Q4 2023, indicating a decline in profitability.

Operating expenses increased in Q4 2024 by $10.6 million compared to Q4 2023, driven by rising water production costs and other operational expenses, which could impact future profitability.

The postponement of the 2025 Cost of Capital Application to May 1, 2026, may lead to uncertainty regarding future capital costs and returns for the company.

FAQ

What were the 2024 financial highlights for California Water Service Group?

In 2024, the company reported $1.037 billion in operating revenue and diluted earnings per share of $3.25.

How much capital investment did California Water Service Group make in 2024?

The company achieved a record capital investment of $471.0 million in water system infrastructure in 2024.

What changes were made to the Cost of Capital application timeline?

The CPUC authorized postponement of the 2025 Cost of Capital Application to May 1, 2026.

What is the status of the 2024 California General Rate Case?

The GRC filing is progressing, with public hearings held and a report received from the California Public Advocate.

How does the dividend structure look for California Water Service Group in 2025?

The company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share along with a special dividend of $0.04 per share.

$CWT Insider Trading Activity

$CWT insiders have traded $CWT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL B LUU (Sr. VP Corp Svcs & Chief Risk) sold 985 shares for an estimated $50,727

THOMAS M KRUMMEL sold 555 shares for an estimated $30,574

$CWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $CWT stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group or Company, NYSE: CWT), a leading publicly traded water utility serving California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.







Highlights included:









2024 operating revenue of $1.037 billion, compared to $794.6 million in 2023



Diluted earnings per share of $3.25 in 2024, compared to $0.91 in 2023



Record capital investment of $471.0 million in water system infrastructure



Authorization from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to postpone the 2025 Cost of Capital Application to May 1, 2026, maintaining the current 10.27% return on equity plus or minus any changes from the Water Cost of Capital Mechanism (WCCM)



Timely progress on California 2024 General Rate Case and Infrastructure Improvement Plan (GRC) filing





Scoping Memo and Ruling issued in November 2024





Subsequent to year end, public participation hearings conducted and California Public Advocate’s (CalPA) report received







Declaration of the 320



th



consecutive quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.30 per share, plus special dividend of $0.04 per share







“Our strong operational and financial performance in 2024 demonstrates our team’s exceptional execution of our business strategy. A key milestone was filing our 2024 California GRC, which includes investments to provide a safe and sustainable water supply to our customers. As we enter 2025, we’re focused on working together with the CPUC to advance this rate case to a timely decision,” said Chairman and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki.







Q4 2024 Financial Results









Net income attributable to Group was $19.7 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, in Q4 2024, compared to net income of $30.1 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, in Q4 2023.



Net income attributable to Group was $19.7 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, in Q4 2024, compared to net income of $30.1 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, in Q4 2023.



Operating revenue was $222.2 million, compared to $214.5 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $7.7 million.





Increased rates added $24.2 million in revenue.





Monterey-style Water Revenue Adjustment Mechanism (MWRAM) revenue increased $5.5 million due to lower higher-tier water sales.





Revenue increases were partially offset by lower unbilled revenue totaling $8.1 million due to reduced December water usage.





Deferred Water Revenue Adjustment Mechanism balances totaling $19.4 million recognized in Q4 2023 did not recur in 2024.







Operating revenue was $222.2 million, compared to $214.5 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $7.7 million.







Operating expenses were $189.9 million in Q4 2024, compared to $179.3 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $10.6 million.





Water production costs increased by $3.4 million to $73.7 million, primarily due to an increase in wholesale rates and higher consumption.





Income tax benefit decreased $10.1 million to $3.8 million, primarily due to timing of annual Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax benefit recognition.







Operating expenses were $189.9 million in Q4 2024, compared to $179.3 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $10.6 million.



Net interest expense increased by $2.6 million to $14.9 million in Q4 2024 due to higher borrowings, partially offset by lower interest rates.









Full Year 2024 Financial Results









Net income attributable to Group was $190.8 million, or $3.25 diluted earnings per share, in 2024, compared to $51.9 million, or $0.91 diluted earnings per share, in 2023.



Net income attributable to Group was $190.8 million, or $3.25 diluted earnings per share, in 2024, compared to $51.9 million, or $0.91 diluted earnings per share, in 2023.



Operating revenue was $1.037 billion in 2024, compared to $794.6 million in 2023, an increase of $242.4 million.





A cumulative adjustment for the impacts of the 2021 California GRC decision, including 2023 and 2024 interim rate relief and the MWRAM, added $123.9 million in revenue.





An additional net increase of $122.1 million was due primarily to higher rates and increased consumption.







Operating revenue was $1.037 billion in 2024, compared to $794.6 million in 2023, an increase of $242.4 million.



Operating expenses were $811.8 million in 2024, compared to $717.5 million in 2023.





Water production costs increased by $22.2 million, mostly due to an increase in wholesale water rates and higher consumption.





Depreciation and amortization increased $10.7 million due to new utility plant placed in service.





Income taxes increased $51.1 million, primarily due to the increase in pre-tax income.







Operating expenses were $811.8 million in 2024, compared to $717.5 million in 2023.







Impact of 2023 Interim Rates on 2024 Results







As a result of the Q1 2024 adoption of the 2021 California GRC decision, interim rate relief related to 2023 totaling $87.5 million of revenue and $64.0 million of net income was included in 2024 operating results. This included $20.2 million of revenue and $13.6 million of net income that was attributable to the three months ending Dec. 31, 2023.







Liquidity, Financing, and Capital Investment







In 2024, Group increased its cash position to $95.7 million from $85.0 million in 2023, of which $45.6 million was restricted, and had additional short-term borrowing capacity of $395 million, subject to meeting the borrowing conditions on its Group and Group subsidiary California Water Service (Cal Water) lines of credit.





On Aug. 2, 2024, the CPUC approved an application for Cal Water to issue up to $1.3 billion in new debt and equity securities.





On Oct. 22, 2024, Cal Water issued $125.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.22% First Mortgage Bonds (Bonds) due Oct. 22, 2054. The Bonds include terms and conditions similar to Cal Water’s existing First Mortgage Bond indebtedness.





Group capital investments during the 12-month period ended Dec. 31, 2024, increased to a record total of $471.0 million, up 23% over the same period last year.







California Regulatory Activity









2024 General Rate Case and Infrastructure Improvement Plan







On July 8, 2024, Cal Water submitted a GRC that included infrastructure improvement plans for 2025-2027. Cal Water proposes to invest more than $1.6 billion in its districts from 2025-2027 in order to support its ability to provide a reliable supply of high-quality water and enhance sustainability. In its application, Cal Water proposes to adjust rates to increase total revenue by $140.6 million, or 17.1%, in 2026; $74.2 million, or 7.7%, in 2027; and $83.6 million, or 8.1%, in 2028. Importantly, the application also proposes a Low-Use Water Equity Program that would decouple revenue from water sales to assist low-water-using, lower-income customers.





The triennial filing, which began in July 2024, is an approximately 18-month review process leading to a final CPUC decision.





The GRC is progressing on time, with the assigned commissioner issuing a Scoping Memo and Ruling in Nov. 2024 and subsequently completing public participation hearings for customers. In addition, in Jan. 2025, Cal Water received a report from CalPA providing comments on our filing. Cal Water has 60 days to provide a response to the CalPA report. Given the progress made in the proceeding and recent decisions issued by the CPUC for other water utilities, the Company is optimistic a final decision can be reached as scheduled.







Cost of Capital







The CPUC has authorized Cal Water to maintain its current cost of capital structure through Dec. 31, 2026. Cal Water’s current cost of capital includes:







10.27% return on equity (ROE)



4.23% average cost of debt



53.40% common equity and 46.60% long-term debt capital structure



7.46% overall authorized rate of return







The CPUC’s decision postpones Cal Water’s next Cost of Capital application from May 1, 2025, to May 1, 2026. Additionally, the CPUC reauthorized the WCCM, which may trigger an ROE adjustment based on changes in the Moody’s Utilities Bond Index. The next WCCM calculation will be performed as of Sept. 30, 2025, and the adjustment that results from the calculation, if any, would take effect Jan. 1, 2026.







Emergency Response Actions







Group maintained its emergency response leadership throughout 2024, regularly conducting Community Emergency Operations Response training for its employees, first responders, and organizations across its service areas.





Notable exercises included subsidiary Hawaii Water Service’s July 2024 drills in Maui and on the Big Island, which brought together employees, emergency responders, regulatory agencies, state officials, utilities, contractors, and community partners.





None of Cal Water’s service areas were directly impacted by the Southern California wildfires in early 2025; however, in response, the Company has made contributions to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, California Fire Foundation, Pasadena Humane, and SPCA LA. Group remains committed to supporting both its affected employees and the impacted communities during this challenging time.





Group’s proactive emergency preparedness focuses on wildfire risk mitigation through strategic vegetation management, infrastructure upgrades, crew positioning, and backup power systems. It has invested nearly $55 million over the past five years in pumps, pipelines and emergency generators to mitigate wildfire risk, and has made contributions of nearly $1 million to support local fire agencies across its service areas.







For additional details, please see Form 10-K which will be available at







https://www.calwatergroup.com/investors/financials-filings-reports/sec-filings











Quarterly Earnings Teleconference







All stockholders and interested investors are invited to attend the conference call on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) by dialing 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 and keying in ID# 5777452. Alternatively, the live audio webcast may be accessed at





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cbxzkhb6/





. Please join at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A replay of the call will be available from 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, through Monday, Mar. 31, 2025, at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909 using ID# 5777452, or at the webcast above. The call will be hosted by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki; Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer James P. Lynch; and Vice President, Rates and Regulatory Affairs, Greg A. Milleman. Prior to the call, the Company will furnish a slide presentation on its website.







About California Water Service Group







California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, as well as Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.









This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). The forward-looking statements are intended to qualify under provisions of the federal securities laws for “safe harbor” treatment established by the PSLRA. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on currently available information, expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, and our management’s beliefs, assumptions, judgments and expectations about us, the water utility industry and general economic conditions. These statements are not statements of historical fact. When used in our documents, statements that are not historical in nature, including words like will, would, expects, intends, plans, believes, may, could, estimates, assumes, anticipates, projects, progress, predicts, hopes, targets, forecasts, should, seeks or variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements describing Group’s expected financial performance, Group’s plans and proposals pursuant to and timing of the 2024 California GRC; and authorized cost of capital and potential adjustments to same. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on numerous assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but they are open to a wide range of uncertainties and business risks. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from what is contained in a forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause actual results to be different than those expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to: our ability to invest or apply the proceeds from the issuance of common stock in an accretive manner; governmental and regulatory commissions’ decisions, including decisions on proper disposition of property; consequences of eminent domain actions relating to our water systems; changes in regulatory commissions’ policies and procedures, including with respect to our ability to proposed fully decoupled WRAMs; the outcome and timeliness of the CPUC’s 2024 California GRC; increased risk of inverse condemnation losses as a result of climate change and drought; our ability to renew leases to operate water systems owned by others on beneficial terms; changes in California State Water Resources Control Board water quality standards; changes in environmental compliance and water quality requirements; electric power interruptions, especially as a result of public safety power shutoff programs; housing and customer growth; the impact of opposition to rate increases; our ability to recover costs; availability of water supplies; issues with the implementation, maintenance or security of our information technology systems; civil disturbances or terrorist threats or acts; the adequacy of our efforts to mitigate physical and cyber security risks and threats; the ability of our enterprise risk management processes to identify or address risks adequately; labor relations matters as we negotiate with the unions; changes in customer water use patterns and the effects of conservation, including as a result of drought conditions; our ability to complete, in a timely manner or at all, successfully integrate and achieve anticipated benefits from announced acquisitions; the impact of weather, climate change, natural disasters, and actual or threatened public health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, on our operations, water quality, water availability, water sales and operating results and the adequacy of our emergency preparedness; restrictive covenants in or changes to the credit ratings on our current or future debt that could increase our financing costs or affect our ability to borrow, make payments on debt or pay dividends; risks associated with expanding our business and operations geographically; the impact of stagnating or worsening business and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, general economic slowdown or a recession, increasing interest rates, instability of certain financial institutions, changes in monetary policy, adverse capital markets activity or macroeconomic conditions as a result of geopolitical conflicts, and the prospect of a shutdown of the U.S. federal government; the impact of market conditions and volatility on unrealized gains or losses on our non-qualified benefit plan investments and our operating results; the impact of weather and timing of meter reads on our accrued unbilled revenue; the impact of evolving legal and regulatory requirements, including emerging environmental, social and governance requirements and our ability to comply with PFAS regulations; and other risks and unforeseen events described in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements included in this paragraph, as well as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly 10-Q, and other reports filed from time-to-time with the SEC. We are not under any obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.















Contact







James P. Lynch (408) 367-8200 (analysts)





Shannon Dean (408) 367-8243 (media)























CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









Unaudited

















(In thousands, except per share data)







December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













ASSETS

























Utility plant:























Utility plant





$





5,400,489













$





4,925,483













Less accumulated depreciation and amortization









(1,241,785





)













(1,152,228





)









Net utility plant









4,158,704

















3,773,255















Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents









50,121

















39,591













Restricted cash









45,566

















45,375













Receivables:





















Customers, net









58,585

















59,349













Regulatory balancing accounts









55,917

















64,240













Other, net









33,976

















16,431













Accrued and unbilled revenue, net









39,718

















36,999













Materials and supplies









20,511

















16,170













Taxes, prepaid expenses, and other assets









19,742

















18,130













Total current assets









324,136

















296,285















Other assets:























Regulatory assets









357,406

















257,621













Goodwill









37,063

















37,039













Other assets









302,974

















231,333













Total other assets









697,443

















525,993















TOTAL ASSETS







$





5,180,283













$





4,595,533















CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES

























Capitalization:























Common stock, $0.01 par value; 136,000 shares authorized, 59,484 and 57,724 outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively





$





595













$





577













Additional paid-in capital









966,975

















876,583













Retained earnings









674,918

















549,573













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(7,217





)













—













Noncontrolling interests









3,015

















3,579













Total equity









1,638,286

















1,430,312













Long-term debt, net









1,104,571

















1,052,768













Total capitalization









2,742,857

















2,483,080















Current liabilities:























Current maturities of long-term debt, net









72,422

















672













Short-term borrowings









205,000

















180,000













Accounts payable









167,533

















157,305













Regulatory balancing accounts









22,648

















21,540













Accrued other taxes









6,084

















4,591













Accrued interest









8,406

















6,625













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









56,271

















59,606













Total current liabilities









538,364

















430,339















Deferred income taxes











411,083

















352,762















Regulatory liabilities











814,551

















683,717















Pension











81,665

















82,920















Advances for construction











202,614

















199,448















Contributions in aid of construction











294,970

















286,491















Other











94,179

















76,776















Commitments and contingencies

























TOTAL CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES







$





5,180,283













$





4,595,533



























CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Unaudited









(In thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Operating revenue







$





222,195













$





214,512













$





1,036,806













$





794,632















Operating expenses:







































Operations:





































Water production costs









73,728

















70,290

















310,648

















288,512













Administrative and general









36,424

















37,058

















139,515

















142,235













Other operations









32,288

















37,723

















118,457

















112,481













Maintenance









8,689

















7,912

















34,753

















31,975













Depreciation and amortization









33,014

















31,576

















131,901

















121,212













Income tax (benefit) expense









(3,772





)













(13,823





)













35,938

















(15,189





)









Property and other taxes









9,578

















8,540

















40,540

















36,271













Total operating expenses









189,949

















179,276

















811,752

















717,497













Net operating income









32,246

















35,236

















225,054

















77,135















Other income and expenses:







































Non-regulated revenue









5,884

















4,866

















20,628

















18,509













Non-regulated expenses









(7,188





)













(583





)













(14,201





)













(11,807





)









Other components of net periodic benefit credit









3,741

















5,462

















15,803

















20,215













Allowance for equity funds used during construction









1,650

















1,405

















6,902

















5,551













Income tax expense on other income and expenses









(1,985





)













(4,106





)













(6,551





)













(8,408





)









Net other income









2,102

















7,044

















22,581

















24,060















Interest expense:







































Interest expense









15,674

















13,018

















60,698

















52,809













Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction









(790





)













(676





)













(3,148





)













(2,990





)









Net interest expense









14,884

















12,342

















57,550

















49,819















Net income











19,464

















29,938

















190,085

















51,376















Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests











(195





)













(190





)













(722





)













(535





)











Net income attributable to California Water Service Group







$





19,659













$





30,128













$





190,807













$





51,911















Earnings per share of common stock:







































Basic





$





0.33













$





0.52













$





3.26













$





0.91













Diluted





$





0.33













$





0.52













$





3.25













$





0.91















Weighted average shares outstanding:







































Basic









59,477

















57,715

















58,612

















56,952













Diluted









59,535

















57,756

















58,647

















56,983















Dividends per share of common stock







$





0.28













$





0.26













$





1.12













$





1.04











