News & Insights

Stocks
CWT

California Water Service Group Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results with Record Revenue and Dividends

February 27, 2025 — 09:11 am EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

California Water Service Group reports significant revenue growth and capital investments, maintaining financial stability and infrastructure improvements.

Quiver AI Summary

California Water Service Group reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, with operating revenue reaching $1.037 billion, up from $794.6 million in 2023, and diluted earnings per share increasing to $3.25 from $0.91. The company achieved a record capital investment of $471 million in its water system infrastructure and received authorization from the California Public Utilities Commission to postpone its 2025 Cost of Capital Application to May 2026. Despite a decrease in net income for Q4 2024 to $19.7 million compared to $30.1 million in Q4 2023, driven by increased operating expenses and a lower income tax benefit, the overall performance reflected effective execution of its business strategy. The company also filed its 2024 General Rate Case to secure funding for future infrastructure improvements, totaling over $1.6 billion in proposed investments from 2025 to 2027, and maintained its dividend payout, further demonstrating financial health.

Potential Positives

  • 2024 operating revenue reached $1.037 billion, a significant increase from $794.6 million in 2023.
  • Diluted earnings per share rose to $3.25 in 2024, up from $0.91 in 2023, indicating strong profitability growth.
  • Record capital investment of $471.0 million in water system infrastructure highlights the company's commitment to improving service and sustainability.
  • Authorization from the CPUC to postpone the 2025 Cost of Capital Application to May 1, 2026, provides financial stability by maintaining the current return on equity.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income in Q4 2024 decreased to $19.7 million, down from $30.1 million in Q4 2023, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • Operating expenses increased in Q4 2024 by $10.6 million compared to Q4 2023, driven by rising water production costs and other operational expenses, which could impact future profitability.
  • The postponement of the 2025 Cost of Capital Application to May 1, 2026, may lead to uncertainty regarding future capital costs and returns for the company.

FAQ

What were the 2024 financial highlights for California Water Service Group?

In 2024, the company reported $1.037 billion in operating revenue and diluted earnings per share of $3.25.

How much capital investment did California Water Service Group make in 2024?

The company achieved a record capital investment of $471.0 million in water system infrastructure in 2024.

What changes were made to the Cost of Capital application timeline?

The CPUC authorized postponement of the 2025 Cost of Capital Application to May 1, 2026.

What is the status of the 2024 California General Rate Case?

The GRC filing is progressing, with public hearings held and a report received from the California Public Advocate.

How does the dividend structure look for California Water Service Group in 2025?

The company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share along with a special dividend of $0.04 per share.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CWT Insider Trading Activity

$CWT insiders have traded $CWT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL B LUU (Sr. VP Corp Svcs & Chief Risk) sold 985 shares for an estimated $50,727
  • THOMAS M KRUMMEL sold 555 shares for an estimated $30,574

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $CWT stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 740,795 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,580,237
  • STATE STREET CORP added 372,545 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,887,464
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 358,601 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,255,383
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 275,994 shares (-73.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,510,808
  • DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 267,341 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,118,567
  • GRANITE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 266,781 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,464,865
  • AMUNDI removed 262,525 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,900,258

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  California Water Service Group (Group or Company, NYSE: CWT), a leading publicly traded water utility serving California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.




Highlights included:




  • 2024 operating revenue of $1.037 billion, compared to $794.6 million in 2023


  • Diluted earnings per share of $3.25 in 2024, compared to $0.91 in 2023


  • Record capital investment of $471.0 million in water system infrastructure


  • Authorization from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to postpone the 2025 Cost of Capital Application to May 1, 2026, maintaining the current 10.27% return on equity plus or minus any changes from the Water Cost of Capital Mechanism (WCCM)


  • Timely progress on California 2024 General Rate Case and Infrastructure Improvement Plan (GRC) filing


    • Scoping Memo and Ruling issued in November 2024


    • Subsequent to year end, public participation hearings conducted and California Public Advocate’s (CalPA) report received




  • Declaration of the 320

    th

    consecutive quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.30 per share, plus special dividend of $0.04 per share



“Our strong operational and financial performance in 2024 demonstrates our team’s exceptional execution of our business strategy. A key milestone was filing our 2024 California GRC, which includes investments to provide a safe and sustainable water supply to our customers. As we enter 2025, we’re focused on working together with the CPUC to advance this rate case to a timely decision,” said Chairman and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki.




Q4 2024 Financial Results




  • Net income attributable to Group was $19.7 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, in Q4 2024, compared to net income of $30.1 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, in Q4 2023.


  • Operating revenue was $222.2 million, compared to $214.5 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $7.7 million.


    • Increased rates added $24.2 million in revenue.


    • Monterey-style Water Revenue Adjustment Mechanism (MWRAM) revenue increased $5.5 million due to lower higher-tier water sales.


    • Revenue increases were partially offset by lower unbilled revenue totaling $8.1 million due to reduced December water usage.


    • Deferred Water Revenue Adjustment Mechanism balances totaling $19.4 million recognized in Q4 2023 did not recur in 2024.






  • Operating expenses were $189.9 million in Q4 2024, compared to $179.3 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $10.6 million.


    • Water production costs increased by $3.4 million to $73.7 million, primarily due to an increase in wholesale rates and higher consumption.


    • Income tax benefit decreased $10.1 million to $3.8 million, primarily due to timing of annual Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax benefit recognition.




  • Net interest expense increased by $2.6 million to $14.9 million in Q4 2024 due to higher borrowings, partially offset by lower interest rates.




Full Year 2024 Financial Results




  • Net income attributable to Group was $190.8 million, or $3.25 diluted earnings per share, in 2024, compared to $51.9 million, or $0.91 diluted earnings per share, in 2023.


  • Operating revenue was $1.037 billion in 2024, compared to $794.6 million in 2023, an increase of $242.4 million.


    • A cumulative adjustment for the impacts of the 2021 California GRC decision, including 2023 and 2024 interim rate relief and the MWRAM, added $123.9 million in revenue.


    • An additional net increase of $122.1 million was due primarily to higher rates and increased consumption.




  • Operating expenses were $811.8 million in 2024, compared to $717.5 million in 2023.


    • Water production costs increased by $22.2 million, mostly due to an increase in wholesale water rates and higher consumption.


    • Depreciation and amortization increased $10.7 million due to new utility plant placed in service.


    • Income taxes increased $51.1 million, primarily due to the increase in pre-tax income.






Impact of 2023 Interim Rates on 2024 Results



As a result of the Q1 2024 adoption of the 2021 California GRC decision, interim rate relief related to 2023 totaling $87.5 million of revenue and $64.0 million of net income was included in 2024 operating results. This included $20.2 million of revenue and $13.6 million of net income that was attributable to the three months ending Dec. 31, 2023.




Liquidity, Financing, and Capital Investment



In 2024, Group increased its cash position to $95.7 million from $85.0 million in 2023, of which $45.6 million was restricted, and had additional short-term borrowing capacity of $395 million, subject to meeting the borrowing conditions on its Group and Group subsidiary California Water Service (Cal Water) lines of credit.



On Aug. 2, 2024, the CPUC approved an application for Cal Water to issue up to $1.3 billion in new debt and equity securities.



On Oct. 22, 2024, Cal Water issued $125.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.22% First Mortgage Bonds (Bonds) due Oct. 22, 2054. The Bonds include terms and conditions similar to Cal Water’s existing First Mortgage Bond indebtedness.



Group capital investments during the 12-month period ended Dec. 31, 2024, increased to a record total of $471.0 million, up 23% over the same period last year.




California Regulatory Activity




2024 General Rate Case and Infrastructure Improvement Plan



On July 8, 2024, Cal Water submitted a GRC that included infrastructure improvement plans for 2025-2027. Cal Water proposes to invest more than $1.6 billion in its districts from 2025-2027 in order to support its ability to provide a reliable supply of high-quality water and enhance sustainability. In its application, Cal Water proposes to adjust rates to increase total revenue by $140.6 million, or 17.1%, in 2026; $74.2 million, or 7.7%, in 2027; and $83.6 million, or 8.1%, in 2028. Importantly, the application also proposes a Low-Use Water Equity Program that would decouple revenue from water sales to assist low-water-using, lower-income customers.



The triennial filing, which began in July 2024, is an approximately 18-month review process leading to a final CPUC decision.



The GRC is progressing on time, with the assigned commissioner issuing a Scoping Memo and Ruling in Nov. 2024 and subsequently completing public participation hearings for customers. In addition, in Jan. 2025, Cal Water received a report from CalPA providing comments on our filing. Cal Water has 60 days to provide a response to the CalPA report. Given the progress made in the proceeding and recent decisions issued by the CPUC for other water utilities, the Company is optimistic a final decision can be reached as scheduled.




Cost of Capital



The CPUC has authorized Cal Water to maintain its current cost of capital structure through Dec. 31, 2026. Cal Water’s current cost of capital includes:




  • 10.27% return on equity (ROE)


  • 4.23% average cost of debt


  • 53.40% common equity and 46.60% long-term debt capital structure


  • 7.46% overall authorized rate of return



The CPUC’s decision postpones Cal Water’s next Cost of Capital application from May 1, 2025, to May 1, 2026. Additionally, the CPUC reauthorized the WCCM, which may trigger an ROE adjustment based on changes in the Moody’s Utilities Bond Index. The next WCCM calculation will be performed as of Sept. 30, 2025, and the adjustment that results from the calculation, if any, would take effect Jan. 1, 2026.




Emergency Response Actions



Group maintained its emergency response leadership throughout 2024, regularly conducting Community Emergency Operations Response training for its employees, first responders, and organizations across its service areas.



Notable exercises included subsidiary Hawaii Water Service’s July 2024 drills in Maui and on the Big Island, which brought together employees, emergency responders, regulatory agencies, state officials, utilities, contractors, and community partners.



None of Cal Water’s service areas were directly impacted by the Southern California wildfires in early 2025; however, in response, the Company has made contributions to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, California Fire Foundation, Pasadena Humane, and SPCA LA. Group remains committed to supporting both its affected employees and the impacted communities during this challenging time.



Group’s proactive emergency preparedness focuses on wildfire risk mitigation through strategic vegetation management, infrastructure upgrades, crew positioning, and backup power systems. It has invested nearly $55 million over the past five years in pumps, pipelines and emergency generators to mitigate wildfire risk, and has made contributions of nearly $1 million to support local fire agencies across its service areas.




For additional details, please see Form 10-K which will be available at



https://www.calwatergroup.com/investors/financials-filings-reports/sec-filings





Quarterly Earnings Teleconference



All stockholders and interested investors are invited to attend the conference call on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) by dialing 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 and keying in ID# 5777452. Alternatively, the live audio webcast may be accessed at


https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cbxzkhb6/


. Please join at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A replay of the call will be available from 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, through Monday, Mar. 31, 2025, at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909 using ID# 5777452, or at the webcast above. The call will be hosted by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki; Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer James P. Lynch; and Vice President, Rates and Regulatory Affairs, Greg A. Milleman. Prior to the call, the Company will furnish a slide presentation on its website.




About California Water Service Group



California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, as well as Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.





This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). The forward-looking statements are intended to qualify under provisions of the federal securities laws for “safe harbor” treatment established by the PSLRA. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on currently available information, expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, and our management’s beliefs, assumptions, judgments and expectations about us, the water utility industry and general economic conditions. These statements are not statements of historical fact. When used in our documents, statements that are not historical in nature, including words like will, would, expects, intends, plans, believes, may, could, estimates, assumes, anticipates, projects, progress, predicts, hopes, targets, forecasts, should, seeks or variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements describing Group’s expected financial performance, Group’s plans and proposals pursuant to and timing of the 2024 California GRC; and authorized cost of capital and potential adjustments to same. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on numerous assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but they are open to a wide range of uncertainties and business risks. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from what is contained in a forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause actual results to be different than those expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to: our ability to invest or apply the proceeds from the issuance of common stock in an accretive manner; governmental and regulatory commissions’ decisions, including decisions on proper disposition of property; consequences of eminent domain actions relating to our water systems; changes in regulatory commissions’ policies and procedures, including with respect to our ability to proposed fully decoupled WRAMs; the outcome and timeliness of the CPUC’s 2024 California GRC; increased risk of inverse condemnation losses as a result of climate change and drought; our ability to renew leases to operate water systems owned by others on beneficial terms; changes in California State Water Resources Control Board water quality standards; changes in environmental compliance and water quality requirements; electric power interruptions, especially as a result of public safety power shutoff programs; housing and customer growth; the impact of opposition to rate increases; our ability to recover costs; availability of water supplies; issues with the implementation, maintenance or security of our information technology systems; civil disturbances or terrorist threats or acts; the adequacy of our efforts to mitigate physical and cyber security risks and threats; the ability of our enterprise risk management processes to identify or address risks adequately; labor relations matters as we negotiate with the unions; changes in customer water use patterns and the effects of conservation, including as a result of drought conditions; our ability to complete, in a timely manner or at all, successfully integrate and achieve anticipated benefits from announced acquisitions; the impact of weather, climate change, natural disasters, and actual or threatened public health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, on our operations, water quality, water availability, water sales and operating results and the adequacy of our emergency preparedness; restrictive covenants in or changes to the credit ratings on our current or future debt that could increase our financing costs or affect our ability to borrow, make payments on debt or pay dividends; risks associated with expanding our business and operations geographically; the impact of stagnating or worsening business and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, general economic slowdown or a recession, increasing interest rates, instability of certain financial institutions, changes in monetary policy, adverse capital markets activity or macroeconomic conditions as a result of geopolitical conflicts, and the prospect of a shutdown of the U.S. federal government; the impact of market conditions and volatility on unrealized gains or losses on our non-qualified benefit plan investments and our operating results; the impact of weather and timing of meter reads on our accrued unbilled revenue; the impact of evolving legal and regulatory requirements, including emerging environmental, social and governance requirements and our ability to comply with PFAS regulations; and other risks and unforeseen events described in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements included in this paragraph, as well as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly 10-Q, and other reports filed from time-to-time with the SEC. We are not under any obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.










Contact
James P. Lynch (408) 367-8200 (analysts)


Shannon Dean (408) 367-8243 (media)























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023


ASSETS




Utility plant:



Utility plant
$
5,400,489


$
4,925,483

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(1,241,785
)


(1,152,228
)

Net utility plant

4,158,704



3,773,255


Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

50,121



39,591

Restricted cash

45,566



45,375

Receivables:



Customers, net

58,585



59,349

Regulatory balancing accounts

55,917



64,240

Other, net

33,976



16,431

Accrued and unbilled revenue, net

39,718



36,999

Materials and supplies

20,511



16,170

Taxes, prepaid expenses, and other assets

19,742



18,130

Total current assets

324,136



296,285


Other assets:



Regulatory assets

357,406



257,621

Goodwill

37,063



37,039

Other assets

302,974



231,333

Total other assets

697,443



525,993


TOTAL ASSETS
$
5,180,283


$
4,595,533


CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES




Capitalization:



Common stock, $0.01 par value; 136,000 shares authorized, 59,484 and 57,724 outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively
$
595


$
577

Additional paid-in capital

966,975



876,583

Retained earnings

674,918



549,573

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,217
)





Noncontrolling interests

3,015



3,579

Total equity

1,638,286



1,430,312

Long-term debt, net

1,104,571



1,052,768

Total capitalization

2,742,857



2,483,080


Current liabilities:



Current maturities of long-term debt, net

72,422



672

Short-term borrowings

205,000



180,000

Accounts payable

167,533



157,305

Regulatory balancing accounts

22,648



21,540

Accrued other taxes

6,084



4,591

Accrued interest

8,406



6,625

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

56,271



59,606

Total current liabilities

538,364



430,339


Deferred income taxes

411,083



352,762


Regulatory liabilities

814,551



683,717


Pension

81,665



82,920


Advances for construction

202,614



199,448


Contributions in aid of construction

294,970



286,491


Other

94,179



76,776


Commitments and contingencies




TOTAL CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES
$
5,180,283


$
4,595,533





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Unaudited




(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended




December 31,


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023


Operating revenue
$
222,195


$
214,512


$
1,036,806


$
794,632


Operating expenses:







Operations:







Water production costs

73,728



70,290



310,648



288,512

Administrative and general

36,424



37,058



139,515



142,235

Other operations

32,288



37,723



118,457



112,481

Maintenance

8,689



7,912



34,753



31,975

Depreciation and amortization

33,014



31,576



131,901



121,212

Income tax (benefit) expense

(3,772
)


(13,823
)


35,938



(15,189
)

Property and other taxes

9,578



8,540



40,540



36,271

Total operating expenses

189,949



179,276



811,752



717,497

Net operating income

32,246



35,236



225,054



77,135


Other income and expenses:







Non-regulated revenue

5,884



4,866



20,628



18,509

Non-regulated expenses

(7,188
)


(583
)


(14,201
)


(11,807
)

Other components of net periodic benefit credit

3,741



5,462



15,803



20,215

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

1,650



1,405



6,902



5,551

Income tax expense on other income and expenses

(1,985
)


(4,106
)


(6,551
)


(8,408
)

Net other income

2,102



7,044



22,581



24,060


Interest expense:







Interest expense

15,674



13,018



60,698



52,809

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

(790
)


(676
)


(3,148
)


(2,990
)

Net interest expense

14,884



12,342



57,550



49,819


Net income

19,464



29,938



190,085



51,376


Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(195
)


(190
)


(722
)


(535
)


Net income attributable to California Water Service Group
$
19,659


$
30,128


$
190,807


$
51,911


Earnings per share of common stock:







Basic
$
0.33


$
0.52


$
3.26


$
0.91

Diluted
$
0.33


$
0.52


$
3.25


$
0.91


Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

59,477



57,715



58,612



56,952

Diluted

59,535



57,756



58,647



56,983


Dividends per share of common stock
$
0.28


$
0.26


$
1.12


$
1.04





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CWT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.