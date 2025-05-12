California Water Service Group Releases 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting Emissions Reductions and Community Investments

California Water Service Group's 2024 Sustainability Report details emissions reductions, water quality compliance, community investments, and employee development initiatives.

Potential Positives

California Water Service Group has reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 23.5% over the base year 2021, showcasing a strong commitment to sustainability.

The company achieved 100% compliance with primary and secondary federal and state water quality standards, indicating a high level of service reliability and quality.

Investing over $815,000 in employee training and education demonstrates the company's commitment to workforce development and employee engagement.

The organization received a B- on its climate and water questionnaires from CDP, reflecting its transparency and accountability in environmental governance.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements may create concern among investors regarding the actual future performance of the company, as these statements are not guarantees and are subject to various uncertainties and risks.

The company may face limitations in making ESG investments without the support of regulators, particularly the California Public Utilities Commission, which could hinder progress towards sustainability goals.

Changes in governmental and regulatory priorities could impact the company's operations and ability to meet its commitments, potentially affecting stakeholder trust and confidence.

FAQ

What is the California Water Service Group's latest sustainability report about?

The 2024 Sustainability Report highlights emissions reductions, water quality, infrastructure investments, and corporate responsibility efforts by the Group.

How much has California Water Service Group reduced its greenhouse gas emissions?

The Group has reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 23.5% compared to the base year 2021.

What initiatives has California Water Service Group undertaken for community support?

The Group donated over $1.1 million to local organizations, including $175,000 through its Firefighter Grant Program.

How does California Water Service Group invest in employee development?

In 2024, the Group invested over $815,000 in training, providing an average of 16 hours of training per employee.

What sustainability standards does the Group's report align with?

The report is aligned with SASB, TCFD recommendations, and GRI Standards, ensuring transparency and accountability in sustainability efforts.

published today, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) highlights recent and ongoing emissions reductions, water quality and infrastructure investments, employee development opportunities, corporate responsibility efforts, and more.





The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases progress made in Group’s four key focus areas, including:









Protecting the planet











Reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 23.5% over base year 2021.



Spending almost $3 million on emissions-reducing energy solutions, such as LED lighting retrofits, EV charger installations, and new HVAC controls.



Achieving a B- on both its second annual CDP Climate Questionnaire and first annual Water Questionnaire.















Serving customers











Conducting more than 615,000 water quality tests and achieving 100% compliance with primary and secondary federal and state water quality standards.



Donating more than $1.1 million to local community organizations, including over $175,000 through its annual Firefighter Grant Program.



Investing in wildfire-hardening projects, such as additional pipelines, pumps, and emergency generators, to better position the company during fires.















Engaging the workforce











Investing more than $815,000 in employee training and continuing education for an average of 16 hours of training per employee in 2024, 17% more training hours than last year.



Launching Group’s Career Pathways program, which outlines specific training, experience, and education recommended for advancement within the company.



Rolling out CEO town halls and quarterly leadership visits to all subsidiaries and California districts to share information and obtain feedback from employees.















Governing with integrity











Continuing to refine its supplier risk management program to maintain a strong, principled supply chain.



Continuing to refine its supplier risk management program to maintain a strong, principled supply chain.



Discussing environmental, social, and governance-related matters throughout the year with the Board of Directors and at committee meetings.



Discussing environmental, social, and governance-related matters throughout the year with the Board of Directors and at committee meetings.



Sourcing high-quality products and services through its Supplier Diversity Program.











“We believe our purpose is to enhance the quality of life for our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders, and we couldn’t fulfill this purpose without a strong focus on sustainability and corporate citizenship,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Chairman and CEO. “We hold ourselves accountable to continuing to progress in our key focus areas and transparently reporting our achievements and metrics each year.”





Group’s Sustainability Report is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Water Utilities & Services Industry Standards, the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. Key data and metrics are further detailed in the supplemental Analyst Download.







About California Water Service Group







California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.





Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by



Newsweek



, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at



www.calwatergroup.com



.







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). The forward-looking statements are intended to qualify under provisions of the federal securities laws for "safe harbor" treatment established by the PSLRA. Forward-looking statements in this news release are aspirational and based on currently available information, expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, and our management's beliefs, assumptions, judgments and expectations about us, the water utility industry and general economic conditions. These statements are not statements of historical fact. When used in our documents, statements that are not historical in nature, including words like will, would, expects, intends, plans, believes, may, could, estimates, assumes, anticipates, projects, progress, predicts, hopes, targets, forecasts, should, seeks, commits, maintains or variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include our objectives, commitments, goals, targets, progress, or expectations with respect to ESG matters. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on numerous assumptions that we believe are reasonable but are subject to uncertainty and risks. Actual results or outcomes may vary materially from what is contained in a forward-looking statement. Factors, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results or outcomes to be different than those expected or anticipated include





limitations on our ability to make ESG investments without the support of our regulators, including the California Public Utilities Commission, changes in federal and state governmental and regulatory priorities and policies, and evolving stakeholder expectations and legal and regulatory requirements, as well as the factors





described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are not under any obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We may determine to adjust any objectives, goals, and targets or establish new ones to reflect changes in our business.









Media Contact







Yvonne Kingman







ykingman@calwater.com







310-257-1434



