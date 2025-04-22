California Water Service Group Named One of America's Climate Leaders by USA Today and Statista

California Water Service Group is named one of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today for its significant emissions reductions.

California Water Service Group has been recognized as one of "America’s Climate Leaders" by USA Today and Statista Inc., an honor highlighting companies that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This is the first time the company has made the list, which evaluates businesses with over $50 million in revenue based on their actual environmental impact and emissions reduction from 2021 to 2023. Martin A. Kropelnicki, the Group's Chairman and CEO, expressed pride in this recognition, emphasizing the company's commitment to sustainability and responsible water supply management. California Water Service Group is the largest regulated water utility in the western U.S., providing services to over 2.1 million people and dedicated to enhancing community well-being and integrity in its operations.

California Water Service Group has been recognized as one of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today and Statista, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship.

This ranking reflects the company's significant and sustained reductions in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity, enhancing its reputation in the field of environmental responsibility.

The acknowledgment as a Climate Leader may attract environmentally conscious investors and customers, potentially leading to increased business opportunities and market growth.

Being named on this prestigious list for the first time highlights the effectiveness of the company's environmental strategies, enhancing its credibility in the sustainability sector.

Despite being named one of “America’s Climate Leaders,” the press release does not provide specific data regarding the actual figures of greenhouse gas emissions reductions, which could raise questions about the validity of the claims.

The recognition might be perceived as an attempt to improve public relations without addressing underlying operational practices that may still contribute to environmental challenges.

The company's dependence on external rankings for validation could suggest that it may not have robust internal metrics to measure its sustainability initiatives effectively.

What recognition has California Water Service Group received recently?

California Water Service Group has been named one of “America’s Climate Leaders” by USA Today and Statista Inc.

How is the ranking for America’s Climate Leaders determined?

The ranking is based on emissions reductions and performance from 2021 to 2023, including GHG emissions intensity and carbon disclosure.

What is the revenue requirement for companies to be considered for the ranking?

Companies must have more than $50 million in revenue to be eligible for the “America’s Climate Leaders” ranking.

Who is the chairman and CEO of California Water Service Group?

Martin A. Kropelnicki is the Chairman and CEO of California Water Service Group.

What is the mission of California Water Service Group?

The mission is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders through responsible investment and sustainability initiatives.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) joins others around the world in celebrating Earth Day, it is pleased to announce that is has been named one of “America’s Climate Leaders” by



USA Today



and Statista Inc. The ranking honors organizations that drive real, positive environmental impact, according to Statista, a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.





This ranking recognizes companies in the United States with more than $50 million in revenue that set meaningful standards for emissions reductions and demonstrate significant, sustained reductions. The analysis included the compound annual reduction rate of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity relative to revenue from 2021 to 2023, and considered the company’s carbon disclosure rating. This is the first time Group has appeared on the list.





“We are honored to be included on



USA Today



’s list of America’s Climate Leaders, as it reflects the commitment we have made to sustainability and steps we take daily to be a responsible corporate citizen,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group Chairman and CEO. “We will continue working diligently to not only meet our Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reduction targets, but to also execute other elements of our plan that will enable us to keep delivering a safe, reliable water supply to our communities long-term.”





See the full listing of



America’s Climate Leaders 2025



.







About California Water Service Group







California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.





Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by



Newsweek



, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work



®



. More information is available at



www.calwatergroup.com



.







Media Contact







Yvonne Kingman







ykingman@calwater.com







310-257-1434



