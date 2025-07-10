California Water Service Group Maintains A+/Stable Credit Rating from S&P Global

S&P Global maintains a strong A+/Stable credit rating for California Water Service, reflecting its excellent business and intermediate financial risk.

California Water Service Group announced that S&P Global has reaffirmed an A+/Stable credit rating for its largest subsidiary, California Water Service (Cal Water). This rating reflects an "excellent" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. Chairman and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki expressed satisfaction with the rating, emphasizing Cal Water's strong balance sheet and commitment to fiscal discipline, which enable responsible infrastructure investments. California Water Service Group operates regulated utilities across multiple states, serving over 2.1 million people. The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial expectations and investments, highlighting associated risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

S&P Global's retention of an A+/Stable credit rating for California Water Service highlights the company's strong financial health and excellent business risk profile.

This rating serves as validation of Cal Water's robust balance sheet and fiscal discipline, reinforcing investor confidence.

Maintaining a strong credit rating supports the company's ability to responsibly invest in infrastructure, which benefits both stockholders and customers.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes the credit rating but does not provide details on specific challenges or risks the company may face, which could lead to concerns about transparency regarding potential future issues.

The mention of forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty and potential volatility in future performance, which may raise red flags for investors.

The disclaimer about not updating or altering forward-looking statements may suggest a lack of responsiveness to evolving market conditions and investor concerns.

What credit rating did S&P Global assign to California Water Service?

S&P Global retained an A+/Stable credit rating for California Water Service.

Who is the Chairman & CEO of California Water Service Group?

The Chairman & CEO of California Water Service Group is Martin A. Kropelnicki.

How many people does California Water Service Group serve?

California Water Service Group provides service to over 2.1 million people across several states.

What is the stock symbol for California Water Service Group?

The stock symbol for California Water Service Group is "CWT" on the New York Stock Exchange.

What type of services does California Water Service Group offer?

California Water Service Group offers regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater services.

$CWT insiders have traded $CWT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LESTER A SNOW sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $55,812

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $CWT stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CWT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CWT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo set a target price of $59.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Angie Storozynski from Seaport Global set a target price of $54.0 on 04/11/2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (“Group” or “Company,” NYSE: CWT) today announced that S&P Global has retained an A+/Stable credit rating for California Water Service (Cal Water), Group’s largest subsidiary, indicating a business risk rating of “excellent” and a financial risk rating of “intermediate.”





“We are pleased to receive this continued outstanding rating from S&P Global and are committed to providing consistent, predictable results,” said Chairman & CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. “It’s strong validation of Cal Water’s continued strong balance sheet, fiscal discipline and credit metrics, which support our ability to invest responsibly in our infrastructure to the benefit of both stockholders and customers.”











About California Water Service Group







California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, as well as Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.









This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning established by the Private









Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). The forward-looking statements are intended to qualify under provisions of the federal securities laws for “safe harbor” treatment established by the PSLRA. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on currently available information, expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, and our management’s beliefs, assumptions, judgments and expectations about us, the water utility industry and general economic conditions. These statements are not statements of historical fact. When used in our documents, statements that are not historical in nature, including words like will, would, expects, intends, plans, believes, may, could, estimates, assumes, anticipates, projects, progress, predicts, hopes, targets, forecasts, should, seeks or variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements describing Cal Water’s expected financial position and investments in infrastructure projects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on numerous assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but they are open to a wide range of uncertainties and business risks. Consequently, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from what is contained in a forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be different than those expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are not under any obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.











Contacts:







James P. Lynch (408) 367-8200 (analysts)





Shannon Dean (408) 367-8243 (media)



