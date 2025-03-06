California Water Service Group Invests Record $471 Million in Infrastructure Improvements for Enhanced Water Safety and Reliability

California Water Service Group invested $471 million in infrastructure improvements in 2024, enhancing water safety and reliability.

Quiver AI Summary

California Water Service Group announced a record investment of $471 million in capital improvements throughout its service areas in 2024, surpassing the previous year’s investments by $87 million. A significant portion of this investment, $156 million, was dedicated to the Main Replacement Program, resulting in the installation of nearly 36 miles of new pipe. Additional projects included upgrades to water treatment facilities, pressure tank replacements, and SCADA system enhancements. CEO Marty Kropelnicki emphasized that these improvements not only enhance water safety and reliability but also help keep service affordable, allowing customers to pay about a penny per gallon. The company, serving over 2.1 million people across several states, is committed to sustainability and community well-being, earning recognition as one of America's Most Responsible Companies.

Potential Positives

California Water Service Group invested a record $471 million in capital improvements in 2024, reflecting a significant commitment to enhancing water safety and reliability for customers.

The 23% increase in capital investments over 2023 indicates a proactive approach to infrastructure enhancement, contributing to wildfire hardening and overall system resiliency.

The company completed 189,135 feet of pipe installation through its Main Replacement Program, ensuring the delivery of safe and reliable drinking water for over 2.1 million people.

California Water Service Group has received accolades such as being named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" and the "World's Most Trustworthy Companies," highlighting its commitment to corporate responsibility and integrity.

Potential Negatives

Significant capital investment of $471 million may indicate underlying issues with existing infrastructure that requires emergency or extensive upgrades, which could raise concerns about long-term reliability.

The large increase in investment (23% over the previous year) may suggest previous underinvestment in infrastructure, potentially leading to recurring problems in service delivery.

Heavy reliance on infrastructure improvements to maintain service levels may divert focus from other strategic areas, like customer engagement or long-term water sourcing, which could affect overall customer satisfaction and future growth.

FAQ

What was California Water Service Group's 2024 capital investment?

California Water Service Group invested a record $471 million in capital improvements in 2024.

How many miles of pipe were installed in 2024?

The company installed nearly 36 miles, or 189,135 feet, of pipe through its Main Replacement Program in 2024.

What major projects were completed in 2024?

Notable projects included tank replacements, water treatment improvements, SCADA upgrades, and generator installations.

How does the company's investment impact water safety?

The investments enhance water safety and reliability for customers, helping to prevent costly future issues.

What is California Water Service Group's mission?

Their mission is to enhance quality of life through sustainable water solutions and community investment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CWT Insider Trading Activity

$CWT insiders have traded $CWT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL B LUU (Sr. VP Corp Svcs & Chief Risk) sold 985 shares for an estimated $50,727

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $CWT stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To enhance water safety and reliability for its customers and communities, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) invested a record $471 million in capital improvements throughout its service areas in 2024. Infrastructure improvements completed last year exceeded the previous high investment recorded in 2023 by $87 million.





Group subsidiary California Water Service’s annual Main Replacement Program, the largest portion of the company’s infrastructure improvement plans, accounted for $156 million in completed projects. The company installed 189,135 feet of pipe, or nearly 36 miles, in 2024 through this program. Other notable infrastructure projects last year included:







124 storage and pressure tank replacements or retrofits to augment available water supplies and regulate fluctuations in water pressure.



124 storage and pressure tank replacements or retrofits to augment available water supplies and regulate fluctuations in water pressure.



110 water treatment facility improvements to continue meeting or surpassing all primary and secondary water quality standards.



110 water treatment facility improvements to continue meeting or surpassing all primary and secondary water quality standards.



27 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system upgrades to improve monitoring and efficient operation of facilities throughout the company’s service areas.



27 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system upgrades to improve monitoring and efficient operation of facilities throughout the company’s service areas.



26 generator and motor control center installations or replacements to help keep systems operating properly during both routine operations and power outages or shutoffs.







“Increasing last year’s capital investments by 23% over 2023 helps with wildfire hardening and improving resiliency and sustainability, reflecting our team’s rigorous focus on providing quality, service, and value to our customers,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Group Chairman and CEO. “Consistently, proactively, and strategically upgrading water and wastewater system infrastructure not only helps us deliver safe, clean, and reliable drinking water for our customers’ everyday and emergency needs, but it also helps keep service affordable by avoiding more costly issues in the future. This commitment to affordability has enabled customers to still pay about a penny per gallon in each of our service areas.”







About California Water Service Group







California Water Service Group is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.





Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,200+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by



Newsweek



, a Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at



www.calwatergroup.com



.







Media Contact







Yvonne Kingman







ykingman@calwater.com







310-257-1434



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.