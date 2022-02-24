California Water Service Group Holding Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on February 24, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.calwatergroup.com/calendar/upcoming-events

To listen to the call, dial 1-833-832-5130 or 1-509-844-0151 and key in ID# 5577942.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, ID# 5577942.

