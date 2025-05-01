California Water Service Group Holding Q1 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $13.331 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $69.917 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, California Water Service Group Holding reported adjusted earnings of $13.331 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 24.7% to $203.973 million from $270.749 million last year.

California Water Service Group Holding earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.331 Mln. vs. $69.917 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $203.973 Mln vs. $270.749 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.