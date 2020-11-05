Dividends
CWT

California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CWT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.48, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWT was $45.48, representing a -20.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.36 and a 14.44% increase over the 52 week low of $39.74.

CWT is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). CWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.81. Zacks Investment Research reports CWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.18%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CWT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CWT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CWT as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an decrease of -6.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CWT at 4.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CWT

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular