California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CWT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.48, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWT was $45.48, representing a -20.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.36 and a 14.44% increase over the 52 week low of $39.74.

CWT is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). CWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.81. Zacks Investment Research reports CWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.18%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CWT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CWT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CWT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an decrease of -6.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CWT at 4.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.