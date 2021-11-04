California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CWT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.2, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWT was $63.2, representing a -4.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.99 and a 39.98% increase over the 52 week low of $45.15.

CWT is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). CWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2. Zacks Investment Research reports CWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .51%, compared to an industry average of 9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cwt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CWT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CWT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KSCD with an increase of 2.09% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of CWT at 8.91%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.