California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.98% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $57.78, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWT was $57.78, representing a -6.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.98 and a 40.28% increase over the 52 week low of $41.19.

CWT is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). CWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.3. Zacks Investment Research reports CWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.53%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CWT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CWT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CWT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU)

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SSLY with an increase of 24.06% over the last 100 days. PSCU has the highest percent weighting of CWT at 8.16%.

