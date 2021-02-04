California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.98% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWT was $55.85, representing a -2.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.36 and a 40.54% increase over the 52 week low of $39.74.

CWT is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). CWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports CWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 35.37%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CWT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CWT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CWT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an increase of 21.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CWT at 7.27%.

