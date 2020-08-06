California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CWT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.91, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWT was $46.91, representing a -18.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.48 and a 18.04% increase over the 52 week low of $39.74.

CWT is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). CWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.81. Zacks Investment Research reports CWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.89%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CWT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CWT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CWT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an increase of 1.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CWT at 4.72%.

