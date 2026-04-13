California Water Service Group (CWT) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

California Water Service Group (CWT) is headquartered in San Jose, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of 8.33% since the start of the year. The water utility is paying out a dividend of $0.34 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.85% compared to the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield of 2.64% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.41%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.34 is up 8.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, California Water Service Group has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.00%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. California Water Service Group's current payout ratio is 56%, meaning it paid out 56% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CWT is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $2.56 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 19.07%.

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CWT is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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California Water Service Group (CWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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