California Water Service Group (CWT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.89, changing hands as high as $49.29 per share. California Water Service Group shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWT's low point in its 52 week range is $43.50 per share, with $58.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.