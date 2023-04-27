California Water Service Group (CWT) Declares $0.26 Dividend

California Water Service Group said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $56.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.66%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 1.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Water Service Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWT is 0.15%, a decrease of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 48,717K shares. The put/call ratio of CWT is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for California Water Service Group is 62.56. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.14% from its latest reported closing price of 56.80.

The projected annual revenue for California Water Service Group is 887MM, an increase of 10.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,064K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,973K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 7.09% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 2,543K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 3.33% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,330K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 16.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,659K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,584K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 7.72% over the last quarter.

California Water Service Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.

