California Water Service Group (CWT) Declares $0.26 Dividend

California Water Service Group said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $61.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.67%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 2.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.61% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for California Water Service Group is $64.60. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 5.61% from its latest reported closing price of $61.17.

The projected annual revenue for California Water Service Group is $887MM, an increase of 8.31%. The projected annual EPS is $2.00, an increase of 34.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Water Service Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CWT is 0.1607%, an increase of 4.2200%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 47,622K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,973,173 shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,752,878 shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 1.92% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 2,428,298 shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669,894 shares, representing a decrease of 9.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 11.94% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,203,368 shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,647,320 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563,970 shares, representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 6.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,623,894 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590,400 shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 0.95% over the last quarter.

California Water Service Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.

