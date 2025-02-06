California Water Service Group Announces 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

California Water Service Group will release 2024 earnings on February 27, 2025, with a conference call for stakeholders.

California Water Service Group announced that it will release its 2024 full-year and fourth-quarter earnings results on February 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET. All stockholders and interested investors are encouraged to attend by calling specific numbers provided or accessing a live audio webcast. A replay of the call will be available until April 28, 2025. The call will be led by the company's executives, including Chairman and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki. California Water Service Group operates regulated utilities across several states and serves over 2 million customers, with its stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWT."

Potential Positives

Announcement of earnings results and conference call demonstrates transparency and engagement with stockholders and investors.

Inclusion of key executives in theearnings callindicates a high level of management involvement and credibility.

Providing multiple options for attending the conference call (phone and webcast) increases accessibility for investors and analysts.

Hosting anearnings callfor the full-year and fourth-quarter results suggests positive financial performance expectations, which can boost investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

Announcement ofearnings callwithout providing any prior financial guidance or expectations may indicate uncertainty about performance.

Focus on a scheduled future earnings release suggests potential delays or issues in current operational insights.

Minimal engagement with stockholders in the press release, lacking specific details on company performance or strategic direction.

FAQ

When will California Water Service Group release its earnings results?

California Water Service Group will release its 2024 full-year and fourth-quarter earnings results on February 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

How can I attend theearnings conference call

You can attend theearnings conference callby dialing 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 and entering ID# 5777452.

Is there a link to access the conference call online?

Yes, you can access the live audio webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cbxzkhb6.

Who should I contact for more information about theearnings call

For more information, contact James P. Lynch at 408-367-8200 for analysts and Shannon Dean at 408-367-8243 for media inquiries.

Will there be a replay of theearnings conference call

A replay of the call will be available from February 27, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET through April 28, 2025.

$CWT Insider Trading Activity

$CWT insiders have traded $CWT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M KRUMMEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,110 shares for an estimated $60,728 .

. MICHAEL B LUU (Sr. VP Corp Svcs & Chief Risk) sold 985 shares for an estimated $50,727

$CWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $CWT stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today announced that its 2024 full-year and fourth-quarter earnings results will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET with itsearnings conference callto follow at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025.





All stockholders and interested investors are invited to attend the conference call. To attend, please dial 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 and key in ID# 5777452, or you may access the live audio webcast at





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cbxzkhb6









Please join at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025 through April 28, 2025, at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909 and key in ID# 5777452, or by accessing the webcast above. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer James P. Lynch, and Vice President, Rates and Regulatory Affairs Officer Greg A. Milleman. Prior to the call, Cal Water will furnish a slide presentation on its website.







About California Water Service Group







California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and now Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at



www.calwatergroup.com



.







Contact







James P. Lynch





408-367-8200 (analysts)





Shannon Dean





408-367-8243 (media)



