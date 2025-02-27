CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GP Earnings Results: $CWT Reports Quarterly Earnings

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GP ($CWT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, beating estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $222,200,000, beating estimates of $218,537,063 by $3,662,937.

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GP Insider Trading Activity

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GP insiders have traded $CWT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL B LUU (Sr. VP Corp Svcs & Chief Risk) sold 985 shares for an estimated $50,727

THOMAS M KRUMMEL sold 555 shares for an estimated $30,574

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GP stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

