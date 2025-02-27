News & Insights

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GP Earnings Results: $CWT Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 27, 2025 — 09:30 am EST

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GP ($CWT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, beating estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $222,200,000, beating estimates of $218,537,063 by $3,662,937.

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GP Insider Trading Activity

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GP insiders have traded $CWT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL B LUU (Sr. VP Corp Svcs & Chief Risk) sold 985 shares for an estimated $50,727
  • THOMAS M KRUMMEL sold 555 shares for an estimated $30,574

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GP stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 740,795 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,580,237
  • STATE STREET CORP added 372,545 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,887,464
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 358,601 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,255,383
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 275,994 shares (-73.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,510,808
  • DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 267,341 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,118,567
  • GRANITE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 266,781 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,464,865
  • AMUNDI removed 262,525 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,900,258

