California Water Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

California Water Service Group CWT recorded second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 54.3%. The bottom line also increased 1.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 70 cents.

CWT’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $265 million, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $226 million by 17.3%. The top line also climbed 8.5% from $244.3 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

California Water Service Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

California Water Service Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | California Water Service Group Quote

CWT’s Operational Update

Total operating expenses were $213.1 million, up 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $196.1 million. Water production costs increased $7.9 million due to a rise in wholesale water rates and increased customer usage.



CWT reported maintenance expenses of $9 million, up 2.9% year over year.



Net operating income was $51.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $48.2 million.



Net interest expenses were $16.5 million, up 17.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $14 million.

CWT’s Financial Update

As of June 30, 2025, CWT had cash and cash equivalents of $50.5 million compared with $50.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, its net long-term debt totaled $1,104 million compared with $1,104.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

CWT’s Zacks Rank

California Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

