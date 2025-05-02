California Water Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

California Water Service Group CWT recorded first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents by 37.5%. However, the bottom line decreased 81.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 1.21.(See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

CWT’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $204 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180 million by 13.2%. However, the top line decreased 24.7% from $270.7 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

California Water Service Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

California Water Service Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | California Water Service Group Quote

CWT’s Operational Update

Total operating expenses were $181.6 million, down 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $192.9 million. Water production costs decreased by $1.2 million due to a decline in Incremental Cost Balancing Accounts expenses of $9.3 million.



CWT reported maintenance expenses of $7.7 million, down 4.3% year over year.



Net operating income was $22.3 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $77.9 million.



Net interest expenses were $15.7 million, up 4.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $15 million.

CWT’s Financial Update

As of March 31, 2025, CWT had cash and cash equivalents of $44.5 million compared with $50.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, its net long-term debt totaled $1.1044 billion compared with $1.1046 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

CWT’s Zacks Rank

California Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

American States Water AWR is slated to report first-quarter results on May 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.9%.



AWR’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $142 million, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 5%.



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG is slated to report first-quarter results on May 12, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 80 cents per unit, which implies a year-over-year increase of 9.6%.



WTRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales stands at $691.4 million, which suggests year-over-year growth of 13%.

Recent Release

American Water Works Company AWK posted first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share of $1.05, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by nearly 1%.



Total quarterly revenues of $1.14 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion by 11%. The top line also increased 12.9% from the year-ago figure of $1.01 billion.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California Water Service Group (CWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.