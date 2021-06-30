California Water (CWT) Wraps Up Work at Central Salinas

California Water Service CWT completes a water pipeline replacement project in central Salinas to maintain the reliability and an uninterrupted supply of its services. The utility installed a 3,650-feet, 16-inch new ductile iron water main and replaced four fire hydrants to improve the flow of water for its customers and fire fighters. The company added 36 customer connections to its base along the replacement route.

Company’s Prior Efforts

To ensure reliable water and wastewater services, the company is focused on revamping its weathered infrastructure. This month, it also completed a water main replacement project in the eastern part of Bakersfield and began a similar project in Rolling Hills Estates as well.



Prior to this, in April, it started overhauling its water infrastructure in western Torrance. In March, it completed a water infrastructure renovation in Hamilton City to enhance its credibility with high-quality services for its customers.



Notably, after investing $298.7 million in 2020, the utility spent $66.8 million in the first three months of 2021. The company reaffirmed its 2021 capital expense estimate within $270-$300 million.

Need for Investments

The aging U.S. water and wastewater infrastructure requires lump sum expenditure to ensure 24x7 supply of drinkable water. In want of proper infrastructural development, large volumes of water are lost on a daily basis in the United States due to mainline breaks. This raises the cost of water services along with the possibility of water contamination. Per the Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association, an anticipated $750-billion investment is necessary to maintain and increase the amount of drinking water as well as preserve the quality of wastewater services to meet demand over the next two decades.



Apart from California Water Service, there are other players from the industry, which are investing heavily in infrastructure to upgrade, enhance and sustain the same. Another water utility American Water Works AWK has plans to invest $10.4 billion in the 2021-2025 time period and $22-$25 billion in the next 10 years. Also, Middlesex Water MSEX — under the Water for Tomorrow program — is making regular capital investments to upgrade system reliability, resiliency and the overall service quality. Essential Utilities WTRG has a long-term plan to spend nearly $3 billion through 2023 to rehabilitate and strengthen water as well as the natural gas pipeline systems.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have gained 2.7% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s rise of 1.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Six Months Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.