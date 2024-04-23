California Water (CWT) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

California Water Service Group CWT is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 earnings on Apr 25, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 65.3% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

During the first quarter, California Water is expected to have benefited from stable performance of its organic assets. Contributions from assets acquired in the fourth quarter of 2023 are expected to have boosted earnings in the first quarter.



However, still high interest rates are likely to have adversely impacted earnings in the first quarter.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 21 cents per share on total revenues of $170.6 million. The top and bottom-line projected figures imply growth of 30.14% and152.5% from the year-ago levels, respectively.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CWT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

California Water Service Group Price and EPS Surprise

California Water Service Group price-eps-surprise | California Water Service Group Quote

Earnings ESP: CWT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, CWT carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that, per our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Entergy Corporation ETR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter earnings on Apr 24. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.71% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



ETR’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 5.3% in the past 60 days.



PPL Corporation PPL is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter 2024 earnings on May 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.98% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



PPL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 2% in the past 60 days.



Exelon Corporation EXC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter earnings on May 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.41% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.69%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 1.4% in the past 30 days.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





